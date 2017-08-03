James Gunn Wanted to Cast David Bowie in Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 2

David Bowie wasn't just a rock god and one of the most talented human beings in the history of our species, he was also a rather fine actor. Don't believe me? Go and watch him slither in and out of Labyrinth and tell me the Goblin King isn't a friggin' dude... well, aside from those unfortunate, crotch-extenuating trousers. Bowie is also flat out awesome in Christopher Nolan's The Prestige, in a small role as Nikola Tesla. And the musician almost electrified us *boom tish* in this summer's Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 2.

As reported by Screen Rant, Guardians director James Gunn recently took part in a Facebook Q&A, where the longtime Bowie fan admitted he originally wanted to cast the late, great musician in his film. "I wanted David Bowie to play a member of Yondu’s original crew," said Gunn, interacting with a fan. So basically, we nearly saw Sly Stallone and David Bowie acting together in a film. Let that register for a second or two.

Of course, Bowie sadly passed away in January 2016, after succumbing to a battle with cancer, meaning this cameo never came to pass. Just another reason why the world is truly a darker place for losing Ziggy Stardust.