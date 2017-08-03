Jon Snow Heroically Ignored Daenerys' Hotness To Save Westeros

Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen are officially workplace acquaintances after the long-awaited meeting of ice and fire finally took place during last week's episode of Game of Thrones. The results were mixed, as the two characters presented themselves well, but the actors didn't seem have a lot of chemistry with each other. But apparently below the surface, Jon's blood was boiling.

Image: HBO

Over at Entertainment Weekly, Game of Thrones stars Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington discussed what it was like to finally film their first major scene together. For the actors, there's been a lot of pressure built up over the years for their inevitable first encounter, even if the two characters had only recently come to each others' attention.

The characters, of course, had their own turmoil upon their meeting. The best part of the interview was Harington, explaining Jon's reaction to discovering that the returned Targaryen queen is rather attractive.

"As far as Jon knows, he's just meeting this queen he's heard of and trying to negotiate with her — he's not meeting Daenerys," Harington said. "He walks into the room and doesn't expect to see such a beautiful young woman of similar age to him. Any young man's reaction is going to be, 'OK…' but he puts that aside because he has to."

Given how little Jon appeared to be attracted to Daenerys in the scene, it's clear his suppression of his feelings was incredibly successful.

There are plenty of people who assume that Jon Snow and Daenerys will get married by the end of the series, and it makes sense. The ultimate meeting of ice and fire, resulting in super adorable wolf-dragon babies... although it becomes way grosser when you remember that as the son of Rhaegar Targeyen, Daenerys is Jon's aunt.

Targaryen incest isn't a new thing in the world of Westeros, but I'm pretty sure Jon Snow wouldn't be down for it himself. Although, given the fiery passion that bloomed underneath the surface of Jon Snow's pants... maybe he'd be cool with it.

