Kayaking Through an Abandoned Shipwreck Is Like Discovering an Ancient Alien Spaceship

Mother Nature has done a good job at dotting the planet with hidden caves and caverns that yield amazing footage once they’re discovered. Humans have created similarly spectacular secret locales, albeit accidentally, as this kayaker discovered while paddling through the abandoned MV E Evangelia cargo ship off the coast of Romania.

It’s lacking the hanging stalactites you’d find in an ancient cave, but the towering walls of this ship’s hull and the massive rusted machinery inside it create an eerily quiet atmosphere that could pass for a deleted scene from Alien. Just make sure to ask for extra tetanus shots before venturing into a rusted wreck like this. [YouTube via The Awesomer]

