Leaked Files From The HBO Hack Suggest Rhaegar Targaryen Will Appear on Game of Thrones This Season

Talk about the hack that keeps on giving. While the HBO hacking drama has led to some unpleasant acts of bribery and early episode leaks, it's also thrown up interesting Game of Thrones-related tidbits. The most enticing info to come crawling out from this whole sordid scenario? It looks like Rhaegar Targaryen is finally going to show up in Westeros.

Image: HBO

Well, at least in flashback form. The silver-haired swordsman was killed by Robert Baratheon 17 or 18 years before the first season of Thrones takes place. Not only is Rhaegar Dany's older brother, but the end of season six also all but confirms he's Jon Snow's dad, too. Fans have long waited to see the character appear onscreen, and now it looks like they'll soon get their wish.

Reddit users who gained access to leaked HBO files have seemingly confirmed Rhaegar will turn up on the show before the end of the season, and will likely be played by actor Wilf Scolding, which many users of the site have been speculating over for months:

Its in the HBO leaked file, we cant show full image because there’s personal information. But he’s on the list under ‘Rhaegar’

Here's the thesp flexing his acting muscles with a wonderfully earnest performance of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air's opening theme:

Wonderful, no?

If and when Rhaegar's flashback does occur, expect some nasty repercussions for Jon Snow. When word spreads around Winterfell that the King of the North is actually half Targaryen, a Sansa/Littlefinger coup may swiftly follow. Watch your incredibly handsome back, Jon.

[Huffington Post]