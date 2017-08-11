Learner Drivers Are Heading to British Motorways for the First Time

In news that will likely make many a driver scream, the Transport Secretary has announced that learners will be allowed to take lessons on the motorway for the first time ever.

Starting next year learners will be permitted to have lessons on the motorway, provided they're in a dual-control car with an approved instructor. So it's not like learners are going to head onto the motorway on their 17th birthday with mum or dad in tow. It's hoped that the extra lessons will help better prepare new drivers for life after they pass their test.

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling said:

"The UK has some of safest roads in the world and we want to make them even safer. Younger drivers are up to seven times more likely to be killed or seriously injured compared with drivers over 25 and lack of experience is an important factor. Allowing learners to drive on motorways in a supportive environment will help them develop a practical understanding of how to use motorways safely before driving independently."

Earlier this year the Department of Transport had a consultation on the measure, which supposedly received wide support from instructors and learner drivers alike.

As it stands drivers are not allowed on the motorway until they pass their test, and while motorway lessons are part of the Pass Plus course it's not compulsory for all new drivers to take part. Though why they don't is beyond me, since most insurance companies offer a discount if you complete it.

There are plenty of drivers out there, new and old alike, who don't seem to have a clue how motorways work. Hopefully by allowing learner drivers to drive on the motorway, even if it's not compulsory, will do something to improve things for everyone. [Department of Transport via Evening Standard]

