Lemmy Gets an Evil Crocodile

Lemmy, former frontman of Motorhead, has been posthumously immortalised in the natural kingdom, with scientists naming a ferocious Jurassic-era crocodile after the growling hellraiser.

It would appear to be quite an appropriate pairing, as the beast, now known as the Lemmysuchus, could grow to nearly six metres long and used its large teeth to chomp up turtles.

It's not a new discovery, but a boring old classification problem. Lemmysuchus was thought to be a relative of other species of the coastal warrior, but a re-examination found sufficient differences for paleontologists to decide it needed naming as a specific thing all of its own.

Hence Natural History Museum curator and Motorhead enthusiast Lorna Steel suggesting it be named after Lemmy. Steel said: "Although Lemmy passed away at the end of 2015, we'd like to think that he would have raised a glass to Lemmysuchus, one of the nastiest sea creatures to have ever inhabited the Earth." [BBC]

