Let's Talk About Tonight's Game of Thrones and That Jaw-Dropping Ending

No fooling around: We have to talk about what just went down.

When I called the episode “jaw-dropping,” I was referring to two jaws—mine and the one on Dany’s dragon as he opened his mouth and shot giant jets of fire directly onto the heads of the Lannister army, burning them alive. Yes, tonight was Daenerys Strikes Back, but it didn’t come without a cost. Meanwhile: Three whole Starks were together in the same scene for the first time since season one! And Jaime? He appears to have taken a swim...

