Looks Like Microsoft is About to Announce a Minecraft-Themed Xbox One S

Uuuugh. My eyes! My beautiful eyes! If the alleged Xbox One S above is indeed real, Microsoft may just have a contender for history's ugliest video game console on its hands.

Image: The Verge via Facebook

First spotted by Surface Phone Italia on the official Minecraft Facebook page, the post with various shots of the custom console was swiftly pulled. The hardware snaps look legitimate enough though, and with Microsoft about to hold its usual conference at the annual Gamescom event in Cologne, Germany at 8pm this evening, don't be surprised if the blocky Xbox above is officially revealed and out in shops well before Christmas.

Here's a super blurry video of the Minecraft Xbox One S to further offend your eyes:

[The Verge/Surface Phone Italia]