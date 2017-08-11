LoveFilm by Post Reminds You it Still Exists, by Announcing it's Shutting Down

Back before streaming was a possibility for a lot of people, video rental services decided it would be a good idea to send people discs in the post rather than forcing them to trek to their local Blockbuster and suffer through the rubbish catalogue of films.

LoveFilm was one of them, eventually making the transition to streaming and transforming into Amazon Prime Video. But as people dropped off and forgot, LoveFilm's postal wing persevered and sent those discs out to the loyal customers. Until now, because it seems to be shutting down for good.

I guess it's been a long time coming but @lovefilm by post service to close 31st October pic.twitter.com/Vq1rpFX0l1 — Robertie (@Clert) August 14, 2017

Amazon has announced that the service will end on 31st October this year, though anyone who diligently carried on receiving discs by post will get £15 off the Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote as a meagre form of compensation. Nobody will be billed after 30th September either, so subscribers will also get a free month of the service.

While streaming services might not have as much choice as an extensive DVD catalogue, they are a lot more convenient. You don't have to wait for them to arrive in the post for starters, and high demand doesn't mean it'll go out of stock.

With broadband being a lot faster and more stable than it was back in the day, it's no surprise that people have moved onto streaming. While LoveFilm will likely have a place in peoples' hearts. it just couldn't compete with the wonders of the internet.

