Marcus Hutchins has Pleaded Not Guilty to Malware Charges

Marcus Hutchins, the security researcher who managed to stop the spread of WannaCry ransomware, has pleaded not guilty to charges relating to the development and spread of the password-stealing malware Kronos.

The 23-year old British security researcher was arrested earlier this month while attending the Def Con security conference in Las Vegas. He and an unnamed co-defendant are accused of distributing, advertising, and attempting to profit from Kronos, a piece of malware designed to steal passwords, credit card information, and online banking details.

Original Hutchins had been due for arraignment in a Milwaukee court last Friday, but that was delayed until yesterday.

The prosecution claims that Hutchins already admitted to having written the code for Kronos, and hinted that he then went onto sell it. Meanwhile Hutchin's own lawyer described him as a "brilliant young man, and a hero" while promising Hutchins will "vigorously defend himself against these charges, and when the evidence comes to light, we are confident he will be fully vindicated."

The full case is still pending. [Reuters via Engadget]

