Microsoft's Mixed Reality Headsets Will be Compatible With Steam VR

If you were worried about the recent news HTC might sell off its VR business, and don't want to hand your money over to Oculus, you're in luck. Microsoft has just revealed that its own 'mixed reality' headsets will be coming to Steam VR.

That means that Microsoft's headsets won't just be there to use a VR version of Excel. In addition to the slew of apps already available for Windows Holographic, you'll be able to play VR games on Steam - which is why the majority of people buy expensive headsets in the first place.

Microsoft also used this announcement as an opportunity to reveal more details about how consumers can buy the headsets for themselves, and that two of its biggest franchises—Halo and Minecraft— will be hitting virtual reality in the near future.

Three headsets will be available to buy before the year is up, one from Dell, Acer, and HP. Prices are set to start at $299 for the headsets, and $399 for headset/controller bundles. As it's usually the way things go, we can probably expect those prices to convert to £299 and £399.

Dell has confirmed actual UK pricing, though, with the Dell Visor headset costing £349 and the controllers £99. It'll be available to purchase directly from the Dell website.

The controllers look like the HTC Vive Wands and Oculus Touch controllers had a baby, and those headsets include internal sensors that negate the need for any boxes or mic stands scattered around your living room.

And for the machines you'll need to plug those headsets into, Microsoft is categorising them in two different ways. The first is Mixed Reality PCs, which includes laptops and desktops that have integrated graphics cards and play content at 60FPS. The second is Mixed Reality Ultra PCs, which means machines that have discrete graphics and are capable of playing content at 90FPS.

So it's big news in the world of VR, though we've still yet to hear whether any of these headsets will be compatible with the Xbox One. It shouldn't take that much more effort to get them running together, right? Of course getting the games running is a totally different story. [TechRadar]

More Virtual reality Posts: