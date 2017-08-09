Monday's Eclipse Is Really Just a Huge Promo for Kingsman: The Golden Circle

Not really, but this new video pretends that’s true.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle opens September 22. In it, Eggsy (Taron Egerton) and his fellow Kingsman will do battle with the Golden Circle, an evil drug cartel lead by a devious leader named Poppy, played by Julianne Moore.

So you’ve got a movie coming out next month called “The Golden Circle.” And next week, everyone’s favourite, life-giving golden circle, the sun, will be obscured by the moon. Fox took the rare crossover opportunity to make this clever video, claiming that the eclipse is just an elaborate marketing ploy. Check it out.

Also starring Colin Firth, Mark Strong, Halle Berry, Sir Elton John, Channing Tatum, and Jeff Bridges, the film opens in UK cinemas on September 29.

