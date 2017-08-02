More Special Stuff is on the Way: The League of Gentlemen Returns to BBC Two

The BBC has today revealed a new lineup of programmes that will be hitting BBC Two in the near future. One of them in particular has got us rather excited indeed: The League of Gentlemen is making a return.

The bizarre comedy set in Royston Vasey will be back on our screens later this year to celebrate the programme's 20 year anniversary since it first aired on BBC Radio back in 1997. The original cast — Mark Gatiss, Reece Shearsmith, Steve Pemberton and Jeremy Dyson — will all be reprising their roles of Tubbs, Papa Lazarou and the Dentons, among others.

Unfortunately, it's only going to be a set of three special episodes rather than a full series, but hey, we'll take whatever we can get. It's been 15 years since the final series of The League of Gentlemen aired, so a short return will be most welcome. Let's just hope the humour still stands up in 2017's very PC climate.

Along with The League of Gentlemen, the BBC also announced The Story of the 20th Century, a global history series; Inside the Foreign Office, a documentary series set inside the government's Foreign and Commonwealth Office; Army: Behind New Frontlines, a three-part documentary about the British Army; Snowfall, a drama about the cocaine epidemic in 1980s America; and Basquiat: Rage to Riches, a documentary film about artist Jean-Michel Basquiat. [BBC]

More BBC Posts: