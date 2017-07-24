Morrisons' Footlong Sausage Roll is a £1 Ticket to Obesity

Do you love pastry-based food, and the inevitable obesity that comes from eating too many? Step aside Greggs drive-thru, because there's a new player in town. Morrisons' £1 footlong sausage roll.

Following on from the success of the jumbo-sized Big Daddy burger, released specially for Father's Day, Morrisons stores started selling the new monster pastry yesterday. They currently cost £1, but come Monday (14th August) the price will go up to £1.43.

The sausage roll won't fit in the traditional paper pastry bags used by the supermarket, so it's being sold in its own special tray. I'm sure that's going to do wonders for the self-confidence of the other smaller sausage rolls.

Morrisons’ pie and pastry expert, Philippa Shaw, said:

"We sell one million freshly baked sausage rolls-a-week but customers have asked for one that is even bigger. So we created this foot-long version. With the start of the football season approaching, we’re hoping our foot long sausage roll will be making its way to the top of the snack league table!"

[The Independent]

