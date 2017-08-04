Motorola's Stream Wireless Earbuds Have Arrived in the UK

Motorola's new Stream wireless earbuds have arrived in the UK, and we get our hands on them a month before they drop stateside. Lucky us!

The wireless earbuds are currently an Argos exclusive, and cost £80. That's half the price of Apple's silly-looking AirPods. The Stream earbuds are also compatible with Siri and Google Now, offer hands-free calling, 6mm drivers, and come with IPx4 water and dustproofing.

The battery isn't great, however, only lasting two hours on a single charge, but the charging case holds enough power for two more charges you can get six hours in total. But that's the price you pay for not spending money on a more expensive product. [The Verge]

