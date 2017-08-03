Narcos Returns on 1st September, and Here's a Trailer

Pablo Escobar might have kicked the bucket at the end of Narcos' second series, but that doesn't mean the story was anywhere near done. The show returns to Netflix on 1st September, with the Cali Cartel taking the centre stage.

Witness the rise of a new empire. September 1st, only on Netflix. #Narcospic.twitter.com/QTXUS5CuV1 — Narcos (@NarcosNetflix) August 3, 2017

Se ve bien, ¿sí?

I've never actually seen any of Narcos, but it does have Pedro Pascal as DEA agent Javier Peña. That, plus the trailer, means I should probably start watching it, instead of rewatching TV shows I've seen multiple times before.

More Tv Posts: