Netflix Claims Yesterday's Eclipse Caused a 10 Per Cent Drop in Traffic

There was a solar eclipse in the US yesterday, and people were going a little bit nuts over the whole phenomenon. One guy even seemed to be legitimately crazy when discussing it. But was it a big deal or just a bunch of internet hype? Probably the former if you believe Netflix, which claims to have lost 10 per cent of its traffic during eclipse time.

but really, there was a 10% drop in plays during the eclipse today. Well played, Moon — Netflix US (@netflix) August 22, 2017

It's not clear whether that's 10 per cent of all US traffic, or 10 per cent of global traffic, but either way it's a big number. At least one Twitter user has told the site it should try harder to keep people watching, like make a full third season of Sense8. Netflix actually responded to one novel idea, though, which is to live-stream the next solar eclipse.

The next total eclipse in the US is set to take place in 2024, though there is another total eclipse passing over South America in 2019. There are also annular eclipses taking place in 2019 and 2020, passing over parts of Asia and Africa. Surely Netflix, with all its money, could sort that out. [Twitter via ScreenRant]

Image: NASA Astronauts

More Streaming Posts: