Netflix is Doing What it Can to Keep Hold of Disney Content

The other day it was reported that Disney was going to pull all of its content from Netflix in a couple of years time, in favour of its own subscription streaming service.

Following that announcement, Disney CEO Bob Iger told analysts that this move did not include Marvel and Star Wars properties - since the company was still making a decision on where to distribute them. According to Reuters, Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos is now "in active discussions" to retain the rights to those properties after 2019.

Losing Marvel could be particularly problematic for Netflix, since it's home to a Marvel's Defenders series (Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Punisher). While the company does have a great portfolio of content that aren't reliant on licensing deals, Marvel is a hot commodity.

But since those particular series were made as part of a collaboration between Netflix and Marvel, it remains to be seen whether Disney is actually able to pull them so easily.

But until Disney makes a final decision regarding both Star Wars and Marvel, we'll have to assume that Netflix will do everything in its power to have them for itself. [Reuters via TechRadar]

