New Scottish Bridge Could Last 150 Years. Although it Still Cost £1.5bn

The Queensferry Crossing is finally opening on August 30th, after six years of construction work. The £1.5bn Scottish bridge will be open to traffic from Wednesday onwards, and runs from South Queensferry (near Edinburgh) to the other side of the river Forth – a distance of 1.7 miles (2.7km). Seeing as it cost a fair chunk of change, local residents will be glad to know its technical director reckons the bridge could still be operating in 150 years.

Image: Wave 102

Mike Glover has been managing the Queensferry Crossing Project since plans for the suspension bridge were first revealed back in 2007. Speaking to the BBC, Glover says the bridge's design makes it easy to maintain, which has led to him speculating it could still be standing and in use over a century from now. Although if the human race still hasn't got our Jetsons/Back to the Future Part II flying car act together by 2167, my ghost is going to be mighty peeved.

The Queensferry Crossing will take most of the vehicles that currently travel on the nearby Forth Road Bridge, which is now 53-years-old. Going forward, the older suspension bridge will be mainly used by public transport and lighter traffic, like bikes.

The opening of the Queensferry Crossing means South Queensferry now has quite the iconic bridge triple threat going on. The oldest of the trio, the Forth Bridge, is now 127-years-old, so if the Queensferry Crossing needs any pointers on longevity, it knows the bridge to talk to.

[BBC]