PETA Has Now Asked That the New Doctor Who be Vegan

PETA is back to its attention-seeking antics again, this time writing to incoming Doctor Who showrunner Chris Chibnall and asking the 13th Doctor (played by Jodie Whittaker) be made a vegan.

The letter, which can be read in its entirety here, begins by saying "Eating dead animals simply doesn't fit with the Doctor's moral compass since, as Christopher Ecclestone so aptly said the show has 'the central message of love for life in all its forms'." It goes on to talk about how animals are smart, sensitive, and feel pain much like humans, before describing some extreme conditions some animals are forced to endure so that we humans can eat them.

The organisation also claims that a vegan diet is more beneficial to our hearts, which would be "doubly beneficial for the Doctor!" Presuming, of course, that the Doctor's alien physiology can succumb to the same ailments as us soft and squishy humans. Maybe there's some sort of Time Lord enzyme that prevent cholesterol from clogging up their arteries. We just don't know.

While it's true that the Doctor has been shown to be able to communicate with various 'lesser' creatures, would that stop him from eating them? After all a character as widely travelled and versed as the Doctor will know that predatory instincts are a natural part of any balanced ecosystem. His sixth incarnation did go vegetarian at one point, thanks to meeting an alien butcher who specialised in humans, which seemingly continued into Sylvester McCoy's tenure as the Time Lord. That said both the 9th, 11th, and 12th Doctors have been seen eating meat. Jelly babies often contain gelatin as well.

At the end of the day it doesn't actually matter. The Doctor is a fictional character whose eating habits are rarely discussed in such great detail. Like the person playing The Doctor, each incarnation of the character is different - with different personalities and behaviours. Like the Doctor's gender, what he/she eats is of little consequence.

It's a show about a mad alien travelling through space and time in a blue box. That doesn't prevent the show from touching on big issues through allegory, animal rights included, but that's bound to make more of an impact than a throwaway line about the Doctor only eating plants that most people will have forgotten about the following week.

