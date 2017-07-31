Okay, So Now Star Trek: Discovery Can Say 'God'

The USS Discovery has got to be a ship stuck in one location, based on the number of weird u-turns and backpedals it has done. Contrary to the article in which Entertainment Weekly previewed its cover story on Star Trek: Discovery, apparently “God” is a perfectly fine word for a Terran to say.

Post-TCA, Nerdist caught up with executive producer Gretchen Berg who said that not only is the initial story incorrect, but that the G-word has been said in the show “quite a bit” so far. To be fair, the issue is who says it. The objection writer Kirsten Beyer had was that humans wouldn’t say “God” because Gene Roddenberry’s future contained an Earth devoid of religion. Of course, it also contained plenty of humans who said “god” without compunction.

Berg told Nerdist, “In our room, it’s something we discuss a lot. I don’t necessarily agree with [Beyer’s] quote. On a show about diversity and with different points of view, I feel like you have to accept that some people believe in God, some people want to worship a potato, and some people don’t want to believe in anything. I think there is room for that on Star Trek.”

One hundred percent, there have been nerd arguments about this before. And apparently, Berg and Beyers are on opposite ends of it. Poor Jason Isaacs—it was just the wrong writer on set that day for his ad-lib.

