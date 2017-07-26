One London Company is Giving its Staff 'Hangover Days'

Most people will get time off for sickness, and some of them might not lose wages because of it, but generally being hungover doesn't count as being sick. That's changed for staff working for Dice, a ticketing app based in Shoreditch, because they can use a hangover as a legitimate excuse for not coming in.

The idea is that it encourages the staff to embrace the company's culture of discovering live music. All they needs to do is hop on WhatsApp and send their manager three emoji: beer, music, and sick. The company also says this will improve transparency between employees and the company, because it means staff don't have to pretend they have diarrhoea if they're unable to make it out of bed.

But it only goes so far, because they're only allowed four hangover days every year.

CEO & Founder of Dice, Phil Hutcheon said:

"All our team live for music and some of the best deals in the industry happen after a gig. We trust each other and want people to be open if they’re out late experiencing live music. There is no need for a fake sick bug."

Unless you have a tendency for late night drinking, of course, and end up needing more than four days. You know there must be one or two. If you like the sound of it, though, you can check out Dice's job openings here. [London Evening Standard]

