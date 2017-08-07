Police Called to Heathrow Runway After Two-Day Flight Delay

Armed police were apparently called to a flight sitting on the runway at Heathrow last weekend, as passenger fury over a two-day flight delay — including two aborted takeoff attempts — spilled over.

The BA flight to Las Vegas tried to leave on its Sunday departure day, only to be stopped by a technical issue. Passengers were taken off, put in hotels and told to come back tomorrow.

So they did, only for the Monday flight to be cancelled as well just seconds before takeoff due to some sort of baggage mix up. Fury levels on the plane reached such a high after this second cancellation that cabin crew asked the captain to call the police, hence armed cops boarding the plane to forcibly calm everyone down.

BA says it said sorry to everyone for the two-day holiday reduction, explaining: "We fully appreciate how frustrating this experience has been, and have apologised to our customers for the long delay to their flight." [Standard]

