Porn Site xHamster Wants to Help Netflix Make More Sense8

A couple of months ago Netflix made itself very unpopular by cancelling Sense8 after two series. It declared it wouldn't be bringing the series back, despite all the fan campaigning, before relenting and ordering a two-hour episode to wrap things up. Now an unlikely ally has appeared for people who want a proper third series: porn streaming site xHamster. (SFW link)

And before we get the comments, xHamster is not rallying to make a Sense8 porn parody. It actually wants to help produce a proper third series.

Alex Hawkins, the vice president of the porn aggregation site, released a letter to show creators Lana and Lily Wachowski in support of renewing the series.

"Ever since we read about the cancellation, we’ve been wondering if there was something we could do. While we’re happy that Netflix is picking up the series for a conclusion, before you wrap up the story, we wanted you to consider another option – letting xHamster produce the series."

He went onto say that Sense8's "polymorphous perversity is a hard sell" for mainstream networks and audiences. So it's willing to hand over the money to help produce more episodes, mentioning that the Wachowskis wouldn't have to compete for a slice of the site's total production budget. It would be theirs for the taking.

Despite Netflix's insistence that it would not commission a full third season of the show, Lana Wachowski is not deterred. She recently revealed that she's been writing a third season, and believes it can happen with enough fan support. Having someone else offer to foot the bill might appeal to Netflix, though presumably xHamster would have the exclusive rights to the new episodes. It wouldn't be great for consumers to have the first two series on Netflix, and the rest on a different site.

xHamster is no stranger to original content, though its only other endeavour was reality show The Sex Factor which had contestants compete for the chance to become a porn star. Which is, erm, completely different to a scripted sci-fi series.

Whatever the eventual outcome, at least Sense8 fans have some renewed hope for the future of the series. [xHamster (SFW) via The Next Web]

More Tv Posts: