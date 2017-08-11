PornHub Dishes the Dirt on North Korean Porn Preferences

Banning porn doesn't stop people from wanting to watch it, and neither does having strict restrictions on your internet. Not even North Korea is free from the wily charms of naked internet people, and thanks to PornHub we have some insight into what Kim Jong Un and his cronies enjoy watching.

Unsurprisingly the most searched-for terms involve asian stars, though 'chinese' is considerably more popular than 'korea' or 'korean'. Swedish is also up there, which presumably means the North Koreans have a thing for blondes.

As for the most viewed categories, korean gets shafted again (no pun intended, I swear).

PornHub's insights found that 53 per cent of North Koreans enjoy their smut via desktops, but only 38 per cent access the site via mobile. According to PornHub 95 per cent of its global traffic comes from smartphones. Tablet usage in the country is 11 per cent, which is apparently consistent with the rest of the world.

PornHub only got a few thousand visitors from the isolationist nation, which is quite low for a country of just over 25 million people. Naturally this will be down to the fact North Korean citizens can't connect to the World Wide Web, with their 'online' activity restricted to the Kwangmyong intranet. Tourists do not have the same level of restrictions, but their access to the net monitored pretty much constantly. Porn is technically illegal in the country, so it's probably not them.

SputnikNews believes that the traffic likely comes from intelligence services and the North Korea elite, all of whom are assumed to have unrestricted access to the world wide web. Which also suggests that they're well aware of how the world at large views them.

Still, it's obvious that even the most diehard authoritarian regime enjoys partaking in some self love once in a while. Plus, who knows, if Kim Jong Un were to watch a few more naughty videos maybe he wouldn't be threatening to nuke people all the time. [PornHub via SputnikNews]

