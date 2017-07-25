PornHub Has Spoken Out Against the Government's Plans for Age Checks on Porn

The government has been after our porn for years now, trying various different methods to ensure that accessing them isn't as easy as it could be. All because they're worried people will be bad parents and not do anything to stop their kids from accessing all the freely available smut.

The latest move is mandatory credit card-enabled age checks on all internet porn, which is expected to be in place by April 2018. Because people love their porn, this has made a lot of very angry. It hasn't sat right with the porn obsessives at PornHub either, with Vice President Corey Price condemning the move in a statement to the Daily Express:

"It is our corporate responsibility as part of the global tech community to promote ethical and responsible behaviour. We firmly believe that parents are best placed to police their children’s online activity using the plethora of tools already available in modern operating systems. The law has the potential to send a message to parents that they no longer need to monitor their children’s online activity, so it is therefore essential that the Act is robustly enforced.