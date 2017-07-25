PornHub Has Spoken Out Against the Government's Plans for Age Checks on Porn

The government has been after our porn for years now, trying various different methods to ensure that accessing them isn't as easy as it could be. All because they're worried people will be bad parents and not do anything to stop their kids from accessing all the freely available smut.
The latest move is mandatory credit card-enabled age checks on all internet porn, which is expected to be in place by April 2018. Because people love their porn, this has made a lot of very angry. It hasn't sat right with the porn obsessives at PornHub either, with Vice President Corey Price condemning the move in a statement to the Daily Express:
"It is our corporate responsibility as part of the global tech community to promote ethical and responsible behaviour. We firmly believe that parents are best placed to police their children’s online activity using the plethora of tools already available in modern operating systems. The law has the potential to send a message to parents that they no longer need to monitor their children’s online activity, so it is therefore essential that the Act is robustly enforced.
One of the biggest issues for the adult industry is an equal application of the law. There are over 4 million domains containing adult content and unless sites are enforced against equally, stumbling across adult content will be no harder than at present. If the regulator pursues a ‘proportionate’ approach we may only see the ‘Top 50’ sites being effected – this is wholly unacceptable as the law will then be completely ineffective, and simply discriminate against compliant sites.
We are also concerned that sites containing pornographic material outside their core business, e.g. social media, dating, forums, blogs etc will not be caught by the law. Children are far more likely to stumble across such material on sites which do not clearly signpost it, and so it’s essential that the regulations bear this in mind."
To sum up, Price is of the opinion that parents are the ones responsible for controlling what their children access online, not the government, and has concerns that the law will not be equally applied to the four million sites that host adult content.
These concerns also come shortly after PornHub was forced to bow to pressure from the Russian government, and implement similar age verification checks. These checks force Russian porn connoisseurs to log in with the social network VKontakte - which is linked to a user's phone number, which is in turn linked to a Russian passport.
How the checks will be implemented in the UK has yet to be seen, and it begs the question of whether non-compliant sites will be blocked by the government. [Daily Express]
