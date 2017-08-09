Prince Purple is Now an Officially Recognised Colour

The particular blend of purple most favoured by legendary musician Prince is now on one official part of the colour spectrum, thanks to immortalisation in the professional charts administered by the colour guide experts at the Pantone Institute.
The new colour has been designated Love Symbol #2 in the parts of documentation that require words, although where a symbol will suffice the swirly thing Prince changed his name to for a bit in the 1990s has been used instead. Pantone says the specific purple hue is based on one specified by Prince to use on a custom-made Yamaha piano he had finished in purple, so, presumably, at some point he decided it was the type of purple he liked best.
Pantone's Laurie Pressman said: "A musical icon known for his artistic brilliance, Love Symbol #2 is emblematic of Prince's distinctive style. Long associated with the purple family, Love Symbol #2 enables Prince's unique purple shade to be consistently replicated and maintain the same iconic status as the man himself." [Sky News]
