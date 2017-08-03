References to 4K Apple TV With HDR Support Have Been Spotted in HomePod Firmware

It looks like an Ultra HD-compatible version of Apple TV could be in the works. Yet another leak has stemmed from the firm’s recent HomePod firmware – code from which has already lead to iPhone 8 secrets surfacing – suggesting 4K Apple TV is indeed going to be a thing.

Image: Apple

Discovered by iOS developer Guilherme Rambo, the firmware code for Apple’s smart speaker suggests the device will be able to stream video to a 5th-gen, 4K Apple TV. There are specific references to “4KHDR”, “HDR10”, and “Dolby” in the code too, hinting Apple’s next on-demand box will not only support Ultra HD, but HDR content (High Dynamic Range), and possibly even Dolby Atmos.

4K HDR Apple TV? CONFIRMED! 😍 pic.twitter.com/nBKg022A4B — Guilherme Rambo (@_inside) August 5, 2017

If true, it would hardly come as much of a surprise. After all, Netflix and Amazon have both been producing 4K content for a good while now, and Ultra HD TVs are rapidly garnering a significant market share.

Although as a (mad)man who owns three HDR-compatible sets, I honestly can’t see what the fuss is about. For all the talk of brighter whites and darker blacks, pictures just looked washed out to me, even on an LG OLED. Perhaps watching videos on a 4K Apple TV box would change my mind on HDR.