Report: WB Working on Joker and Harley Quinn Film By Creators of Crazy, Stupid, Love

Thought yesterday’s Joker-centric movie news was a huge surprise? Today’s newest development makes that look ho-hum: Warner Bros. is reportedly developing a Joker and Harley Quinn film, with Jared Leto and Margot Robbie coming back as Mr. J and Dr. Quinzel.

News of the Bat-villain big-screen project comes via The Hollywood Reporter, which reports that this film is supposed to happen after the Suicide Squad sequel. Glenn Ficarra and John Requa, who co-wrote and directed Crazy, Stupid, Love for a 2011 release and currently work on hit NBC drama This Is Us—are in negotiations to write and direct. The Joker/Harley film is being described as a criminal love story, so one could imagine something along the lines of, say, Natural Born Killers in the DC Extended Universe.

Shortly after the THR article posted, a Deadline follow-up says that this Joker/Harley project is what was supposed to be the Gotham City Sirens film, which is being re-purposed because Suicide Squad director David Ayer is no longer attached.

