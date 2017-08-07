Reports Claim Daniel Craig Just Signed Up For Two More Bond Movies

The question of whether Daniel Craig would return to James Bond after SPECTRE has been the subject of great speculation over the past couple of years. Despite having said he'd rather "slash his wrists" than play Bond again, reports claim he's signed on for another two films.

Those reports claim that Eon's Barbara Broccoli has been in negotiations with Craig to increase his total number of Bond films to six. That would put him in joint second place of 'highest number of Bond movies', which he would share with Sean Connery (Never Say Never Again doesn't really count).

Sources told The Sun:

"There was plenty of talk about who would be the next Bond but Barbara has managed to talk Daniel into two more films. He is loved by audiences around the world and has driven a real resurgence for the movies at the box office, so bosses knew they couldn't lose him just yet."

The paper also suggests that the reason for Craig's sudden change of heart is that director Sam Mendes (who helmed both Skyfall and SPECTRE) has left the franchise.

"Daniel and Sam were best buddies when they first started working together and you would constantly see them laughing and joking. But after filming had been going on for a while, things started to change. There were a few areas in which they had very different creative opinions and their friendship did become strained."

If true, this presumably means Craig will be set to return for the film that's already been announced for November 2019. What the film will be about isn't clear yet, but rumours have suggested that it could be based on Never Dream of Dying by Raymond Benson with the working title 'Shatterhand'.

The Sun is reporting that one of the two could be a remake of 1969's On Her Majesty's Secret Service, which *spoiler alert* saw Bond get married at the end of the film - only to have his new wife (Diana Rigg's Countess Tracy di Vicenzo) gunned down by Blofeld and his accomplice Irma Bunt. If true, that would make for one hell of an exit. [The Sun via London Evening Standard]

