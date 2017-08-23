Reports Say the iPhone 8 Will Support Wireless Charging

My very frayed, very sad charging cable's heart skipped a beat earlier today with new rumours suggesting the iPhone 8 will have wireless charging. Apple's long rumoured, soon-to-be flagship device has been talked about and speculated on for months now, and it if not excited chitter chatter about a dual-lensed camera, folk are losing their shit over the prospect of a bezel-free iPhone. Still, an Apple device that didn't constantly need to be charged with cables would be a truly killer feature.

Image: Mac Rumours

The latest rumours come from The Next Web, after two separate sources told the site the next iPhone would indeed support wireless charging. Allen Fung, who's GM of smartphone accessory maker, RAVPower, told the outlet the following:

Our sources tell us the next iPhones have special technology for wireless charging that we have in this charger. Our wireless charger will wirelessly charge the next iPhones at full speed, as well as being able to charge other mobile devices wirelessly.

Rumours persist that the iPhone 8 is going to be officially revealed by Apple on September 12th, so one way or not, you won't have long to wait to find out whether you'll soon be tossing all those charging cables.

