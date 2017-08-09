Rick and Morty Fan Sells Bottle of McDonald's Szechuan Sauce for Nearly £12,000

One of the things to come out of the Rick and Morty's third series premiere is an invigorated demand for McDonald's limited edition Szechuan dipping sauce. This prompted the fast food chain to bring back a limited supply, with bottles given to co-creator Justin Roiland and other Rick and Morty fans.

One of those fans put their bottle on eBay, where it sold for a ridiculous $15,350 ( £11,842.52).

Only four 64 oz (1.891 litres) bottles were released, each with its own fancy foam-lined case. As mentioned before one went to the show's co-creator Justin Roiland, while the other three were given away to other fans. The fan who sold it was journalist Robert Workman who felt as though selling the sauce was better than dipping chicken nuggets into it. That way he could pay off some bills.

Workman also promised that "at least" 20 per cent of the proceeds would go to charity, listing Extra Life and AbleGamers as the two recipients.

While the Workman has tweeted that the buyer has yet to pay up, helmeted-musician Deadmau5 did confirm that he was involved in the bidding war a few days ago.

am i really in the middle of a bidding war over a 64oz bottle of Szechuan Sauce? yes. i am. — dead mow cinco (@deadmau5) August 6, 2017

He presumably didn't win, but at least if the buyer doesn't cough up the cash there's someone out there with actual money that's willing to buy it.

If anyone wants to try the sauce for themselves and see what the fuss is all about, one of the other recipients is selling some of their sauce as well. This bottle is only half full, and the eBay page does clearly state that the seller may not ship to the UK, but if you have too much money and desperately want to try this stuff, there's your chance. Oh and 10 per cent of the proceeds from this sale will be going to charity as well - specifically Mojang's Block by Block. [Nerdist]

