Rocket-Powered Ninja Swords are the Best Way to Take Out a Nuisance Drone

Every country has their own laws on drone flight. In Sweden at least, should one encroach on your personal space you can take down drones using impossibly dangerous weapons; like a rocket-propelled katana sword.

The drone looks like it was smashed into thousands of pieces, and make no mistake, it will never fly again. But upon closer examination, the sword did exactly what it was supposed to do, slicing the drone in half, including all of the wiring and electronic PCB board inside. [YouTube via Likecool]

