Rumours Suggest The Justice League Movie's Ending Has Been Changed

The Justice League film is going to be a disaster, isn't it? Superman's tache issues; the sudden, legitimately sad departure of Zack Synder; reshoots galore – does Joss Whedon have any chance of salvaging the troubled superhero flick? Well, perhaps. According to a new rumour, the Buffy creator has significantly changed the movie's original planned ending.

Image: Warner Bros.

According to Slash Film (and reported on by Screen Rant), the Avengers director is apparently ditching Justice League's reported cliffhanger ending in favour of a more definitive finale. Past stories suggested ultra villain Darkseid would make an appearance towards the end of the flick, in the process setting up a sequel, but now it looks like those plans have been altered.

Slash Film's Peter Sciretta claims Darkseid winks will be downplayed in the new cut, and instead, Whedon has filmed a flashback scene with Robin Wright's Antiope (last seen in Wonder Woman) to lend extra credibility to Justice League Big Bad, Steppenwolf.

I'm all for ditching unnecessary cliffhangers, but I can't recall the last time I enjoyed the final scenes of a superhero film. The MCU's bloated, masturbatory CG-fests have become horribly overplayed, and it doesn't seem hugely likely Justice League is going to reverse the crappy trend of bad comic book movie endings.

Here's hoping Whedon can make Justice League work. After the terrific Wonder Woman, it'd be heartening to see the DCEU continue on its recent trend of trotting out not 'completely f**king awful' films.

Justice League hits UK cinemas on November 17th.

[Slash Film/Screen Rant]