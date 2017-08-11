Ryanair Begs Airport Pubs to Stop Selling Booze for Breakfast

The traditional 7:35am pre-holiday flight three-pint nerve-calmer session could be under threat, as budget flier Ryanair is trying to convince passengers and the travel industry at large that stopping airport pubs from selling booze first thing in the morning is a good idea.

Ryanair would like airport pubs to be restricted from selling alcohol until the sensible drinking hour of 10:00am, as it feels it's massively unfair that the pubs profit from flight delays and holdups, leaving the airlines to deal with the messy aftermath of a bunch of sun-bound lads who suddenly find themselves with 27 minutes to fill and a Weatherspoon's to hand.

If that's too unsavoury a thought for the nation's drink-fliers, Ryanair suggests that a better measure might be to require boarding passes before purchasing alcohol, then limiting each pass to just two drinks.

Ryanair's Kenny Jacobs said: "It’s completely unfair that airports can profit from the unlimited sale of alcohol to passengers and leave the airlines to deal with the safety consequences. This is a particular problem during flight delays when airports apply no limit to the sale of alcohol in airside bars and restaurants. This is an issue which the airports must now address and we are calling for significant changes to prohibit the sale of alcohol at airports, particularly with early morning flights and when flights are delayed." [Ryanair]

