Sadiq Khan Announces New Plans to Boost Connectivity Across London

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has announced a number of new measures to help boost digital connectivity in London, including dealing with areas of poor connectivity (known as 'not-spots') and the appointment of a dedicated Not-Spot troubleshooting team.

Another part of the announcement involved a City Hall summit, dubbed the Digital Connectivity Funding Forum, where London's many local authorities will come together for support applying for the Government’s Digital Infrastructure Funding. The forum will also be discussing the work of the Not-Spot team, and sharing a number of ideas and best practices that councils can follow to boost connectivity in their respective areas.

One of the best known not-spots in London is, of course, the London Underground. There is Wi-Fi in a large number of tube stations, but not on the trains themselves, which leads to travellers being almost completely cut off while in transit. The Mayor of London's Office said that the deadline for full 4G coverage on the underground is 2019, though it's been pointed out that this decision did not come from Khan or TfL.

decision to move all 999 services from Airwave to a new 4G-based, EE-built national emergency services network. This is zilch to do with — Martin Hoscik (@MartinHoscik) August 10, 2017

The Assembly held a meeting about this last month https://t.co/bcmOgy0KOw — Martin Hoscik (@MartinHoscik) August 10, 2017

The Home Office already confirmed the 2019 date in that meeting pic.twitter.com/ZSY1KX7NY6 — Martin Hoscik (@MartinHoscik) August 10, 2017

So the 4G is really for emergency services, and making the coverage available to Tube passengers is just an afterthought.

It was reiterated, however, that the first line that will let commuters access full 4G services is the Elizabeth Line, also known as Crossrail, which is due to start ferrying people around next December.

Khan himself said:

"London is now a leading global tech hub, with thriving start-ups alongside major companies like Facebook, Amazon and Google. But our digital connectivity needs to be improved – internet connectivity is now a key public utility, and it is no surprise that some businesses see poor connectivity as a barrier to growth. If we are to remain competitive in the global economy, we need to ensure every Londoner is able to access a fast and reliable digital connection. That means working to boost connectivity across London – tackling not-spots, delivering connectivity in the London Underground and working with local authorities to provide digital infrastructure fitting of a global tech hub."

But now that they're taking care of London, it would be great if the powers that be could hurry along the connectivity improvements in the rest of the country. Especially along major train lines, because I'm sick of having to choose between amusing myself and paying too much money for shite wi-fi.

More Internet Posts: