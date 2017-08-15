Samsung's Bixby is Now Available in 200 More Countries, Including the UK

Bixby was supposed to be the Galaxy S8's killer feature, offering a virtual assistant built into the phone with its own dedicated button. Then it kept getting delayed, apparently because it was struggling to learn English. After launching in the US little over a month ago, Samsung has finally let Bixby go global - and that means its voice functions are available in the UK.

Just in time for the Galaxy Note 8 launch, which is set to take place tomorrow.

Bixby is designed to understand natural language, learning over time to offer a superior virtual assistant than the ones offered by the competition - like Amazon's Alexa or Apple's Siri. That's to make using your voice a more convenient tool than just using using the touchscreen like a normal person. If that sounds familiar, it's because all companies say similar things about their virtual assistants.

Despite the global launch, Bixby is only available in two languages, US English and Korean, and is only available to use on Galaxy S8 and S8+ devices. Samsung promises that will change over time, saying Bixby will get support for multiple languages, and will eventually be available to use on other devices and in third-party applications. It also promised that voice support is just one stage of an expanded rollout, with more functionality coming in the near future.

That's great, Samsung, I bet people will be tripping over their own feet to get Bixby into their daily lives. Even though they already have easy access to about a billion other assistants. [The Verge]

More Samsung Posts: