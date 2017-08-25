Samsung's Infinity Display Could Hit Cheaper Phones Next Year

Samsung's Galaxy Note 8 is expensive. Too expensive for a lot of people, which is a shame because it's got a nice feature-set. The most appealing of those features is the lovely bezel-free Infinity Display, but if you're lamenting your lack of finances or impulsiveness, don't fret. That gorgeous display could come to the cheaper handsets next year.

A new rumour from a Chinese source claims the Infinity Display will end up on Galaxy A phones. While the details are scarce, and this is completely unverified, TechRadar points out that the same user leaked accurate details about the Note 8 back in July.

Welcome Infinity Display Family,GALAXY A! — 萌萌的电教 (@mmddj_china) August 27, 2017

It's unlikely that the Infinity Display will come to budget handsets for a very long time, but at this point I bet a lot of people wouldn't be too bothered about that - provided these currently-hypothetical phones don't cost more than a month's rent. And that they're actually available in this country. The 2017 model of the more expensive Galaxy A7 wasn't released in Western Europe after all.

Take this with a pinch of salt for now, but rumours are usually a good thing in this regard. Nobody likes the phone bezel, and the sooner we can eradicate it the better. Once they start arriving on not-extortionately-priced phones, that'll be better for everyone. [TechRadar]

