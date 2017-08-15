Shrek Footage Perfectly Synced With the Thor: Ragnarok Trailer Will Break Your Mind

Full disclosure: I’ve had a fair amount of cold medication today. But this mashup a) works far better than it has any right to; and b) Donkey as Loki may have actually caused me to get sicker when the shock destroyed my immune system.

This... thing, which must have sprung from nothing more than the idea that the Hulk is green and so is Shrek, has no reason to exist—and yet it haunts me. The way the lips mostly match up to the words, and the way the footage actually does kind of follow the original trailer, are just shocking. This reminded me that I’m really looking forward to Thor: Ragnarok and that a lot happened in those Shrek movies that I have no memory of. (Some things are clearly lightly edited, which I know because I looked up scenes from Shrek 2 to check. So you wouldn’t have to.)

