Smart Motorways = a Bit of Orange Paint

Highways England has come up with a new thing it can do in order to use the words "smart" when talking about roads. It's painting some lumps of the hard shoulder bright orange, as it thinks this might reassure drivers that they're driving down some sort of modern neon futuristic speedway where nothing bad will ever happen because of AI and apps.
They call them smart motorway emergency areas, and the idea behind making them orange is to first make them easier to spot, but to also subconsciously tell drivers that they're only to be driven on in actual emergencies, and not when little Timmy needs a wee wee or dad overdid it at the last service station and could really do with a sneaky poo.
The first one's live and the paint's dry and everything, and can be found on the anti-clockwise bit of the M25 between junctions 25 and 24.
Highways England boss Jim O'Sullivan used the word smart, saying: "This is just one of the ways we are helping drivers to understand smart motorways and their benefits. I hope it helps drivers feel more confident about using a smart motorway." [GOV]
More Transport Posts:
Northerners Schedule Day of Complaining About Rubbish Trains
A £59bn investment will shut everyone up.
Report: Uber's New CEO Will Likely Be General Electric's Jeffrey Immelt
The firm is closing in on a pick to replace its former CEO Travis Kalanick.
An Englishman Rode New York's Subway System For A Week - And Thinks It Was Shite
I'll never complain about the London Underground ever again.
Ryanair Begs Airport Pubs to Stop Selling Booze for Breakfast
Says it's ridiculous that pubs make money while airlines have to clean up the vomit.
shares