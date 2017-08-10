Some Sky and TalkTalk Internet is Down Because Rats Made a Meal Out of the Cables

Sky and TalkTalk customers in South London are in a bit of a bind today, because their internet was down. The cause of the outage? Rats chewing through the cables.

The problem was first reported last night, and both companies have apologised to customers while pledging to fix the problem.

Update: South London. Work continues on repairing broken fibre cables. We have identified the cause of the fault, to be the work of rodents. — Sky Help Team (@SkyHelpTeam) August 11, 2017

We're aware some customers in South London may be experiencing loss of service. We're really sorry. More info: https://t.co/Thsln3xY8I — TalkTalk (@TalkTalk) August 10, 2017

Sky has since announced that it has resolved the problem, with measures in place to ensure rodents don't go eating up our bandwidth again. That said, a quick look on both companies' Twitter support pages show that not everyone is back online.

Sky customers in Tulse Hill, Balham, Brixton, Nine Elms, Streatham, Dulwich, Vauxhall, South Clapham, Forest Hill and Battersea have been affected by the service outage. Affected TalkTalk customers include those in Balham, Battersea, Streatham, Tooting and Vauxhall "due to damaged Virgin Media cabling in the vicinity." [The Independent]

More Internet Posts: