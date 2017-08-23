SpaceX's Space Suit Has Finally Been Revealed

SpaceX works in mysterious ways, but today, Elon Musk decided to gift fans with the first-ever look at SpaceX’s space suits. In just a few hours, fans have collectively lost their chill, and it’s not entirely unwarranted: the white-and-black aesthetic is sleek and sophisticated, like if Daft Punk went to Wimbledon.

Image: Instagram

The suits will be worn by NASA astronauts inside SpaceX’s Dragon Capsule, which will ferry astronauts to and from the International Space Station (ISS). While information is still thin, Musk says he plans to drop more tidbits about the spacesuit sometime in the next few days.

“Worth noting that this actually works (not a mockup),” Musk wrote on Instagram, where he debuted the image. “Already tested to double vacuum pressure. Was incredibly hard to balance esthetics and function. Easy to do either separately.”

As The Verge points out, SpaceX’s suit is stunningly similar to unofficial photos that popped up a year ago on Reddit. No idea how that happened. In any case, enjoy the cool suits and listen to some Daft Punk maybe.

More Space Posts: