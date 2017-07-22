Star Wars: Episode IX's New Writer is Harry Potter and the Cursed Child's Jack Thorne

British writer Jack Thorne has been hired to retool the script for Star Wars: Episode IX, working from a draft penned by the film’s director, Colin Trevorrow, and his writing partner Derek Connolly. Rian Johnson (The Last Jedi) wrote the initial treatment.

Since we have no idea what is in the script for Episode IX, all we can do is list Thorne’s bona fides. He’s probably best-known for writing the play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (from a story he co-wrote with J.K. Rowling and John Tiffany), but he’s also created and written for some of the best British TV dramas in recent years: The Fades (an excellent supernatural series), The Last Panthers, National Treasure, and others. He has also written for the BBC’s forthcoming adaptation of His Dark Materials as well as Channel 4's upcoming Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams.

Star Wars: Episode IX is due out May 24, 2019. [The Hollywood Reporter]

