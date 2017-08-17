science

Stare All You Want at These Incredible Eclipse Images

By Rae Paoletta on at

While the partial eclipse here in the UK wasn't even worth looking up at the sky for, our friends in the USA got to experience a total solar eclipse. For a few hours, folks across America could put aside the myriad horrors of this year and stare at the hot ball of gas literally keeping us all alive. It was actually quite pleasant!

Now that it’s all over, you can gaze longingly into some images of the eclipse. While it doesn’t beat seeing the eclipse in real life, this is probably your best option. At least we don't have to worry about burning our retinas.

The Sun and Moon might not have totally stolen the show, though. Honestly, the real winners of the today’s eclipse? These Good Boys and Girls:

