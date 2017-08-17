Stare All You Want at These Incredible Eclipse Images

While the partial eclipse here in the UK wasn't even worth looking up at the sky for, our friends in the USA got to experience a total solar eclipse. For a few hours, folks across America could put aside the myriad horrors of this year and stare at the hot ball of gas literally keeping us all alive. It was actually quite pleasant!

Now that it’s all over, you can gaze longingly into some images of the eclipse. While it doesn’t beat seeing the eclipse in real life, this is probably your best option. At least we don't have to worry about burning our retinas.

Rotation of the crescent Sun as the Moon moved past was impressive (and something I'd forgotten happened) pic.twitter.com/h2rEvQxDKk — Robert Minchin (@robminchin) August 21, 2017

Early photos from @AmericanEclipse more to come pic.twitter.com/ZlKIM9XpmC — James West (@ejwwest) August 21, 2017

This multiple exposure photo shows the eclipse as it passed over the St. Louis Arch. More eclipse coverage here: https://t.co/l9qn2U2Mh9 pic.twitter.com/ab2drhWgqC — The Associated Press (@AP) August 21, 2017

Astronauts aboard the @Space_Station captured this amazing image of the Moon's shadow over the U.S. during #SolarEclipse2017. pic.twitter.com/YrhTwpF1OC — NASA Ames (@NASAAmes) August 21, 2017

Watch the moon's shadow move across the US in this geocolor loop from #GOES16! See more #SolarEclipse imagery @ https://t.co/1oNaGe1dLN pic.twitter.com/uJbEVQin6V — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) August 21, 2017

The Sun and Moon might not have totally stolen the show, though. Honestly, the real winners of the today’s eclipse? These Good Boys and Girls:

It was beautiful. To see our country coming together to experience a force of nature that unites humanity was very special! #eclispe2017 pic.twitter.com/Sbt27ppo97 — Deb4Empowerment (@Deb4Empowerment) August 21, 2017

No your pets don't need eclipse glasses, they are too smart to look at the Sun. But they do look cool in them (Credit: @ingallsimages ) pic.twitter.com/dkeHdSzjgb — Tony Rice (@rtphokie) August 16, 2017

Corpus Christi, guide dog in training, is ready for the eclipse! Don't forget to wear the free glasses that were handed out! 🌒 pic.twitter.com/CdVPCQ5Lfp — Cardinal Comm (@cardinalcomm) August 21, 2017

More Eclipse Posts: