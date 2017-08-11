Terry Pratchett's Unfinished Bits Destroyed by Steamroller

A collection of earthly remains of literary legend Terry Pratchett were destroyed this weekend, as a steamroller was called into action to destroy a hard drive allegedly containing unfinished novels and ideas left behind by the great author.
The event was requested by Pratchett before his death and carried out by his assistant and estate manager Rob Wilkins, who had a drive crushed by a steamroller charmingly named Lord Jericho at the Great Dorset Steam Fair this bank holiday weekend.
The crushed drive will live on, though, as it's to find a place in the Salisbury Museum later this year, as part of the His World exhibit of memorabilia, art and artefacts relating to Pratchett's life and work, due to open in September. [BBC]
More Books Posts:
Booksellers Demand Tax Changes to Thwart Amazon
Introduce a cardboard tax.
These Animated Vintage Textbooks Would Make School Feel Like an Acid Trip
Whoa, man. Totally far out.
Why Bringing Back a Woolly Mammoth Is No Longer Science Fiction
Dr. George Church is a real-life Dr. Frankenstein. The inventor of CRISPR and one of the minds behind the Human Genome Project is no longer content just reading and editing DNA—now he wants to make new life.
GRRM Says The Winds of Winter May Arrive in 2018 or Early 2019, and It Might Not Be Alone
Just remember: No one wants The Winds of Winter to be finished more than GRRM at this point.
shares