Terry Pratchett's Unfinished Bits Destroyed by Steamroller

A collection of earthly remains of literary legend Terry Pratchett were destroyed this weekend, as a steamroller was called into action to destroy a hard drive allegedly containing unfinished novels and ideas left behind by the great author.

The event was requested by Pratchett before his death and carried out by his assistant and estate manager Rob Wilkins, who had a drive crushed by a steamroller charmingly named Lord Jericho at the Great Dorset Steam Fair this bank holiday weekend.

The crushed drive will live on, though, as it's to find a place in the Salisbury Museum later this year, as part of the His World exhibit of memorabilia, art and artefacts relating to Pratchett's life and work, due to open in September. [BBC]

