The Biggest Lego Set Ever Will be Star Wars Themed

Lego and Star Wars have a long history, dating back to 1999 when the franchise became the brick company's first licensed series - an important step on the road to saving itself from near-financial ruin. Since then we've seen countless Star Wars scenes and characters immortalised in Lego form. It's probably no surprise that one upcoming set, which is promised to be the largest set ever, is Star Wars themed.

With The Last Jedi arriving at the end of the year, and with Force Friday set to reveal the next wave of Star Wars toys at the end of next week, we can expect to be hearing about Lego's plans for the next 12 months. In fact, they're already teasing us with the promise of a new set containing a whopping 7,541 pieces.

The biggest LEGO set to date is the 5,922 piece Taj Mahal but, brace yourself! The newest LEGO Star Wars set is 1,619 pieces bigger! 😲 pic.twitter.com/seRy9UMxlv — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) August 22, 2017

Colour me intrigued, though I can't help but wonder how much this set is going to cost. The 4,016-piece 2016 Death Star costs £410 after all, and is considered to be horrendously overpriced in my circle of friends and acquaintances. The Taj Mahal was only £200, but that was back in 2008 when Lego wasn't quite as pricey as it is now. Plus it's not Star Wars, which would make it a less popular purchase.

More pieces means more money, and what the set is going to involve isn't clear. It's certainly not going to be as duotonal as the picture above, that would be silly, but I do wonder what will be that big. Will it be a spoiler? Or will it be a classic Star Wars vehicle or set piece? We'll just have to wait and see. Hopefully more will be revealed at the end of next week.

