The Director of The IT Remake Wants to Remake Pet Semetary... Hopefully Minus THAT Gage Bit

Andrés Muschietti won't be happy until we're all too terrified to ever leave the house again. Not only is his upcoming IT remake going to ruin the circus for everyone (and select, Krusty-centric episodes of The Simpsons), the Argentine filmmaker has his eye on rebooting another Stephen King novel/film, which will most likely make you want to give your cat away to a shelter. The big meanie.

Image: Paramount Pictures

In a recent interview with the Toronto Sun, Muschetti admits he'd like to remake a certain 1989 horror film, featuring squished cats, creepy undead kids, and the most gruesome Achilles tendon slash you ever did see:

“We’re huge fans of Pet Sematary... If we can get our hands on that and do the Pet Sematary we want to do, that will be something. One day, maybe.”

Mr Muschietti, I can honestly say I never want to see the horrendous piece of action below (skip to 00:54) reinterpreted on the silver screen. Ever.

Can't you just remake Shawshank instead, Andrés? Everyone loves Shawshank.

The IT remake, starring Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise the extra homicidal clown, is due out in UK cinemas on September 8th.