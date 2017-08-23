movies

The First Reactions to It Are Scary Good

By Germain Lussier on at

The film adaptation of Stephen King’s It doesn’t open until September 8, but the first reactions are pouring in on social media, and they are very positive.

Image: Warner Bros. 

Here’s a round up of just a few.

We’ll have much more on It in the coming weeks, including a full review when the embargo breaks September 5.

