The First Reactions to It Are Scary Good

The film adaptation of Stephen King’s It doesn’t open until September 8, but the first reactions are pouring in on social media, and they are very positive.

Image: Warner Bros.

Here’s a round up of just a few.

Thrilled I can now say that IT is spectacular. Totally terrifying, but also amazing fun (the Losers are PERFECT). Top 10 candidate for me. pic.twitter.com/XjQHyNmSEq — (((Eric Eisenberg))) (@eeisenberg) August 26, 2017

#ItMovie was spooktacular. Great cast, surprisingly funny, and genuinely unnerving scares. You'll still be freaked out when you get home. 🎈 pic.twitter.com/n5EQpbk53N — Dan Casey (@DanCasey) August 26, 2017

IT was terrifying and hilarious and delightful, so we're deciding to see how this thing goes. #ITMovie pic.twitter.com/FI6zuvki3h — Terri Schwartz (@Terri_Schwartz) August 26, 2017

LOVED #ItMovie. Captured the spirit of the book & still created something new. Perfect combo of dark & fun. & The Losers Club was PERFECT! 👌 pic.twitter.com/ipkKlAORyt — ✨ Rachel Heine ✨ (@RachelHeine) August 26, 2017

#IT definitely captures frights of the novel whilst adding a new fears. Major set pieces are bone-chilling -even summons a splash of tears — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) August 26, 2017

IT makes me nostalgic for when I used to get scared by things because I don't anymore. But man oh man, if you still do... — Franchise Fred (@FranchiseFred) August 26, 2017

I love the #ITMovie. It's everything I wanted. Scary as shit, Skarsgard nails Pennywise, and the Losers are perfection. — Haleigh Foutch (@HaleighFoutch) August 26, 2017

#ITMovie is everything I hoped for & more. Has heart, laughs & TONS of incredible scares. Fell in love w/ The Losers. Didn't want it to end. — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) August 26, 2017

#ITMovie: a carnival funhouse of a film; loud, scary, funny. And best of all: it has heart. #It — Chris Evangelista (@cevangelista413) August 26, 2017

Bill Skarsgard is putting in a performance that is going to turn him into the Freddy Krueger of a new generation. #ITMovie @ITMovieOfficial — Drew Dietsch 🎈 (@DrewDietsch) August 26, 2017

Saw #ITMovie I loved it. Then took trash out in my empty, dark, stairwell... SHIT FREAKED ME OUT CAUSE THAT MOVIE SCARED ME LIKE FOR REAL — Mark E Reilly (@ReillyAround) August 26, 2017

Can't post specifics yet but #ITMovie is GOOD. beep beep, Richie. Full review coming soon! pic.twitter.com/JcmwYJwbDS — Mike Rougeau (@RogueCheddar) August 26, 2017

Just saw IT. Really well done. Cast were all great with some twisted visuals. Going to make a ton of money. Ready for the sequel tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/XYTEG39YCX — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) August 26, 2017

I can finally talk about #ITMovie. New adaptation is more fun, frightening and familiar than you think. — Mara Reinstein (@MaraReinstein) August 26, 2017

#ITmovie social embargo is up, so I will say... I liked it! Kids are great. BSkars is great. Also, surprisingly, it's pretty dang funny. — Rebecca Pahle (@RebeccaPahle) August 26, 2017

We’ll have much more on It in the coming weeks, including a full review when the embargo breaks September 5.