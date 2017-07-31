The First Trailer for Charlize Theron and David Fincher's 'Mindhunter' is Here

Launching on Netflix on 13th October, Mindhunter is a series based on the true-crime classic by legendary FBI profiler John Douglas - and the first trailer is here.
The series is directed by David Fincher, Asif Kapadia, Tobias Lindholm and Andrew Douglas. Fincher, Joshua Donen, Charlize Theron and Cean Chaffin are Executive Producers.
Images from the series have also hit the wild:
More Netflix Posts:
Research Finds Disturbing Suicide Search Trends Following Release of Netflix's 13 Reasons Why
It's a finding that one expert says confirms his worst fears.
Pedal Faster If You Want to Keep Streaming Netflix
“Exercise Powered Entertainment.”
Rick and Morty Season 3 Will be Coming to Netflix in the UK
And that's the waaaay the news goes.
Matt Groening's Next Cartoon Series is an 'Epic Fantasy' for Netflix
The man who brought us The Simpsons is heading to Netflix for a new animated series called Disenchantment.
shares