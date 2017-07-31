The First Trailer for Charlize Theron and David Fincher's 'Mindhunter' is Here

Launching on Netflix on 13th October, Mindhunter is a series based on the true-crime classic by legendary FBI profiler John Douglas - and the first trailer is here.

The series is directed by David Fincher, Asif Kapadia, Tobias Lindholm and Andrew Douglas. Fincher, Joshua Donen, Charlize Theron and Cean Chaffin are Executive Producers.

Images from the series have also hit the wild:

