The Force Unleashed's Sith Jerk Starkiller Almost Appeared in Star Wars Rebels

One of the worst characters in history almost appeared in Star Wars Rebels. Starkiller, the main playable character from LucasArts' Star Wars: The Force Unleashed video game and its sequel, is a dreadful dullard. A horribly one-note moaner, it's a genuine joy to see him get barbecued by the Emperor. The fact the games essentially credit him with forging the Rebel Alliance is so unbearably insulting, I want to personally crowdfund a Men In Black memory wiper just to purge the hours I spent with that thoroughly average hack 'n' slasher from my mind. So thank the Sith Billy Buzzcut didn't appear in the show.

Image: LucasArts

Speaking on Twitch, Sam Witwer, who's voiced Palpatine and Darth Maul on several occasions, revealed this Starkiller tidbit during a recent stream:

"Dave did share with me, by the way, he considered making Starkiller an Inquisitor in Star Wars Rebels... It didn’t quite fit the story that they were telling, but he did think about it because he thought that would be interesting."

In case you're not up to speed on obscure Star Wars lore, the Inquisitors were a bunch of Force-sensitive murderers who were tasked with wiping out the Jedi or any creature that could control those magical little Midi-chlorians. They sound like total dicks, so Starkiller would no doubt have made a fine addition to their ranks.

Starkiller, you suck.

